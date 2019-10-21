News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Consideration of appeal in case of Narek Mutafyan postponed
Consideration of appeal in case of Narek Mutafyan postponed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The consideration of the appeal against the decision of the trial court on the arrest of the Armenian second president’s supporter Robert Kocharyan, Narek Mutafyan, was postponed. It will continue at 14 hours on October 23, Mutafyan’s lawyer Vahe Yeprikyan told reporters.

Narek Mutafyan was arrested on September 29 by the decision of the judge of the court of general jurisdiction Artush Gabrielyan after an incident related to the judge Anna Danibekyan. The judge walked along the street when a group of young people approached her. Narek Mutafyan, on the air, became interested in whether Danibekyan ranks herself among the “whining judges”. In this case, Narek Mutafyan and Sarkis Ohanjanyan were arrested. They are accused of interfering in the activities of the court with the aim of obstructing justice.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren
"There were some problems, they didn’t solve it...
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan discharged from hospital
And he has been transferred back to the Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary…
 Kocharyan’s lawyer demands disciplinary punishment for judge Mher Arghamanyan
The latter appealed in the Criminal Court of Appeal the decision of judge of Yerevan general instance court Anna Danibekyan of September 17…
 Armenia CC decides not to consider petition on cassation court not examining ex-President Kocharyan custody decision
The second president’s legal defense had petitioned to the Constitutional Court…
 Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere
“Now both ourt statements regarding Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia...
 Trial of criminal case including Armenia 2nd president, some other former senior officials to reconvene November 5
Tuesday’s court hearing has adjourned…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos