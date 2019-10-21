Consideration of appeal in case of Narek Mutafyan postponed

The consideration of the appeal against the decision of the trial court on the arrest of the Armenian second president’s supporter Robert Kocharyan, Narek Mutafyan, was postponed. It will continue at 14 hours on October 23, Mutafyan’s lawyer Vahe Yeprikyan told reporters.

Narek Mutafyan was arrested on September 29 by the decision of the judge of the court of general jurisdiction Artush Gabrielyan after an incident related to the judge Anna Danibekyan. The judge walked along the street when a group of young people approached her. Narek Mutafyan, on the air, became interested in whether Danibekyan ranks herself among the “whining judges”. In this case, Narek Mutafyan and Sarkis Ohanjanyan were arrested. They are accused of interfering in the activities of the court with the aim of obstructing justice.