News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren
Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan is deprived of the opportunity to see his grandchildren, son of ex-president Levon Kocharyan told repoters.

Levon Kocharyan said that the surgery Robert Kocharyan has undergone was successful.

Speaking about the dates allowed to his father, Levon Kocharyan noted that he was allowed to see his father, but his brother’s children couldn't come.

"There were some problems, they didn’t solve it. They explain it in different ways, but the fact remains. This is absurd," he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Consideration of appeal in case of Narek Mutafyan postponed
The consideration of the appeal against the decision of the trial court on the arrest of the Armenian second president’s supporter Robert Kocharyan…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan discharged from hospital
And he has been transferred back to the Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary…
 Kocharyan’s lawyer demands disciplinary punishment for judge Mher Arghamanyan
The latter appealed in the Criminal Court of Appeal the decision of judge of Yerevan general instance court Anna Danibekyan of September 17…
 Armenia CC decides not to consider petition on cassation court not examining ex-President Kocharyan custody decision
The second president’s legal defense had petitioned to the Constitutional Court…
 Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere
“Now both ourt statements regarding Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia...
 Trial of criminal case including Armenia 2nd president, some other former senior officials to reconvene November 5
Tuesday’s court hearing has adjourned…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos