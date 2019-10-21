Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren

Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan is deprived of the opportunity to see his grandchildren, son of ex-president Levon Kocharyan told repoters.

Levon Kocharyan said that the surgery Robert Kocharyan has undergone was successful.

Speaking about the dates allowed to his father, Levon Kocharyan noted that he was allowed to see his father, but his brother’s children couldn't come.

"There were some problems, they didn’t solve it. They explain it in different ways, but the fact remains. This is absurd," he noted.