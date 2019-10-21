Armenian Justice Ministry: Resolution of crisis over CC is early retirement of CC judges

Our civilized version of resolving the crisis around the Constitutional Court is the early retirement of Constitutional Court judges, Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badalyan told repoters Monday.
“We have developed a bill that will soon be discussed in the government and then sent to the National Assembly,” the minister said referring to the bill on early retirement of judges.
Commenting on the remarks that the judges of the Constitutional Court did not intend to retire early, the minister said that he did not know anyone's opinion on this issue, except for the position of the member of the Constitutional Court Alvina Gyulumyan, who clearly stated that she did not intend to retire so early .