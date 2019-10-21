First phase of US-China trade deal does not have to be signed in November

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said Monday that the so-called first phase of the US-China trade deal does not have to be signed in November, Reuters reported.
“It has to be the right deal, and it doesn’t have to be in November,” Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network in a television interview. “It’s more critical that it be a proper deal that exactly when it occurs.”
US President Donald Trump said last week that he was unlikely to sign any trade deal with China before meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile.