News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
PACE urges Azerbaijan to lift restrictions on peaceful demonstrations
PACE urges Azerbaijan to lift restrictions on peaceful demonstrations
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Azerbaijan expressed concern about the use of force by the police in dispersing an unauthorized protest in Baku and called for the release of all those detained in this action, TASS reported.

They urge the authorities to lift restrictions on peaceful demonstrations, release all illegally detained people and investigate cases of alleged torture and ill-treatment, said in a statement by Stefan Schennach (Austria) and Roger Gale (UK), who call police actions excessive and disproportionate.

Parliamentarians say that at least ten members of Azerbaijani Popular Front Party were detained a day before the street rally, they were sentenced to 60 days of administrative arrest. They also provide unconfirmed evidence of torture inflicted on detainees directly at the rally, including Ali Karimli, the party leader, and claim that there is still no information on the whereabouts of some of the detainees.

These sad events should be seen in the context of ongoing violations of freedom of assembly and a situation of restrictions that impede the activities of government critics and opponents, MPs noted.

On October 19, police in Baku stopped an opposition organization, the National Council of Democratic Forces, to hold an unauthorized rally in the center of the Azerbaijani capital, 60 people were detained.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Office of Public Prosecutor of Azerbaijan issued a statement warning the opposition that all unlawful actions would be resolutely suppressed and serious measures prescribed by law would be taken against violators of the law, including criminal prosecution.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE commissioner condemns police violence in Baku
The authorities should also adopt effective measures to prevent excessive use of force against peaceful protestors...
 CoE Secretary General: No controversy between Istanbul Convention and Armenia’s Constitution
“That is very important for Armenia itself that can decide sovereignly to proceed on the ratification…
 Venice Commission: No provisions of Istanbul Convention can be considered contradictory to Armenia’s Constitution
The Istanbul Convention does not require States parties to take any measures to recognise various categories of persons...
Artak Beglaryan discusses questions on Artsakh people rights protection with some CoE high-ranking officials
Beglaryan met, in particular, Stefan Schennach, Chairperson of the PACE Committee on Social Affairs...
 Armenia MP calls on Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to visit Karabakh
“I hope that in this case, along with frozen conflicts, we will also not have a frozen resolution, whose examples, sadly, have not been few at our Assembly,” Zohrabyan stated, in particular, at the PACE 2019 Autumn Session…
 PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg
Emmanuel Macron will address PACE and answer questions from parliamentarians…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos