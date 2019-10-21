Lebanese government approves widespread reform

The Lebanese government has approved widespread reforms, Prime Minister Saad Hariri told reporters after an emergency government meeting that the cabinet has approved a 2020 budget with a deficit of 0.6% without new taxes,
According to him, the salaries of senior officials, including lawmakers and members of parliament, will be halved as part of a package of economic reforms, AP reported.
Hariri added that the country's central bank and banking sector will help reduce the deficit by about $ 3.4 billion.
The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the abolition of several government agencies, including the Infromation Ministry.
The government will also provide millions of dollars to families living in poverty, as well as $ 160 million in housing loans. Hariri called these measures a 'financial coup'.
Earlier, protesters blocked the Lebanese main roads in anticipation of an emergency meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. On Monday morning, protesters erected barriers at major intersections in Beirut, as well as in other cities and towns, marking the fifth day of protests
Hundreds of thousands participated in Sunday's mass protests, which have become the largest since 2005.