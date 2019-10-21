News
Armenian PM receives newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Armenia
Armenian PM receives newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan received Monday the newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Bedřich Kopecký, the Government's press service reported.

Pashinyan expressed hope that Kopecky will contribute to strengthening political dialogue and the development of economic cooperation between Armenia and the Czech Republic.

The prime minister recalled his meeting with a Czech counterpart at the UN headquarters in New York this year, during which an agreement was reached to intensify mutual visits.

He noted that the Czech Republic’s ratification of the Armenia-EU deal will contribute to the effective implementation of reforms in Armenia. Pashinyan highlighted the importance of a balanced Czech position in the process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The ambassador said that he would do his best to deepen bilateral relations, adding that the Czech Republic supported reforms in Armenia and was ready to develop relations both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

The parties discussed the possibility of establishing direct air links, touched upon the process of liberalization of the visa regime within the EU.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
