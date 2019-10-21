Iranian FM ready to visit Riyadh

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed readiness to meet with officials of Saudi Arabia and resolve differences through dialogue, Mehr reported.
According to him, in case of appropriate conditions, he can visit Riyadh to resolve disputes. He noted that Tehran welcomes any plan that will reduce tension in the region, and is ready to cooperate to end the war in Yemen.
Iran will always support the Yemeni people and believes that ending the war will benefit the nation in the first place, he said, adding that Tehran’s talks with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Yemeni situation are still ongoing.