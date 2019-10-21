Artsakh parliament speaker: Karabakh's political field has never been so uncertain

The Congress of the Artsakh Democratic Party in November will decide on the nomination of its own candidate in the 2020 presidential election, as well as the principles of creating a proportional list in the parliamentary elections, said Artsakh parliament’s speaker Ashot Ghulyan.
According to him, the republic-wide elections to be held in the spring of 2020 will determine a lot in the life of Artsakh for the next five years.
“The political field of Artsakh has never been so uncertain and fragmented. The number of parties, compared to previous years, almost doubled and reached 25. Complex elections are expected in the sense that among the population it is necessary to root the understanding that each citizen, by his decision, is responsible for the future of the country,” he said.