Armenian PM sends letter of condolences on Henry Elibekyan's death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram of condolences on the death of Henry Elibekyan, Government's press service reported.

According to the statement, Henry Elibekyan occupies a special place in Armenian painting and sculpture with his unique creative style.

His works are presented in museums and large collections both in Armenia and in a number of foreign cities, thereby representing the international community valuable works of Armenian painting, he noted adding: "I express my condolences to the family and relatives of the famous artist and share their grief."
