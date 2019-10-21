Armenian PM and Indian Ambassador discuss prospects for economic cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed ambassador of India K. D. Dewal, government's press service reported.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, the Prime Minister noted that during a meeting with his Indian counterpart in New York, he discussed the development of relations in various fields and cooperation on international platforms. Pashinyan said that events are being held in the republic to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which indicates strong bilateral relations. The Prime Minister confirmed his invitation to the Indian Prime Minister to visit Armenia.

Thanking for the warm welcome, the ambassador, in turn, noted that he would do his best to develop relations. The ambassador noted that the governments of the two countries are interested in developing economic ties. The sides touched on the prospects for developing relations in the field of high technology, tourism, and joint investment programs.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of signing an agreement with the Eurasian Union, it will give a new impetus to the development of Armenian-Indian relations. The parties exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and regional issues.