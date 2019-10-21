Armenian minister receives German ambassador to Armenia

Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan received German ambassador to Armenia Michael Banzhaf, ministry’s press service reported.
According to the source, the parties discussed issues of mutual interest regarding cooperation in the field of energy, solid waste management, construction of landfills, and reforms in the field of water use. Minister Papikyan highlighted the importance of implementing programs funded by KFW and cooperation with GIZ.
The ambassador assured that the German government is interested in developing relations with Armenia.