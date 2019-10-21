Trump doesn’t consider it necessary to maintain some US troops in Syria

President Donald Trump does not consider it necessary to maintain some US troops in Syria, CBS reported.
According to him, the US military, who were in Syria, will be sent to another place before returning home.
He insisted that it was necessary to look at the conflict from both sides, because a lot of Turks were killed because of the conflict on their borders. Trump reiterated that the Kurds, who have lost thousands of lives in the fight with the US against ISIS, are ‘not angels’.
We never made promises to the Kurds, Trump said at a cabinet meeting.
Trump insisted that a ceasefire in northern Syria is respected. He noted that he knows more than experts or anyone else on this topic. According to him, he is withdrawing troops from northern Syria to reduce the presence of the US in the Middle East, but the US is sending thousands of soldiers to Saudi Arabia.