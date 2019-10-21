News
Former deputy head of Staff of Armenian Parliament detained
Former deputy head of Staff of Armenian Parliament detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Within the criminal case on usurpation of power being conducted by the Special Investigative Service, information was received on the commission by an official, personally and through non-officials, of forgery related to the process of resignation of the former head of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan.

According to the press service of the SIS, given that this is a new crime, a new criminal case has been instituted. The case has been merged into one proceeding with the earlier case of usurpation of power.

On suspicion of committing the act provided for by the specified article, the former deputy head of the apparatus of the Armenian parliament A. B.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
