Trump continues to be optimistic about possibility of deal with China

President Donald Trump continues to be optimistic about the possibility of a deal to end the US trade war with China. He noted that talks on a trade agreement were successful.
Earlier, Trump expressed the hope that the first phase of the deal, announced earlier in October, will be signed by the middle of next month, Reuters reported.
Trump noted in a White House that in the second stage of the transaction it will be much easier to resolve issues than in the first stage.
U.S. sales representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters that the goal of the administration is still to complete the first phase of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in Chile on November 16 and 17. He added that there are unresolved issues that need to be addressed.