Daniel Ioannisyan: Raising ministers' salaries secretly is a disgrace

It is good and necessary to raise the salaries of ministers and deputy ministers, but doing this in secret is a disgrace and a violation of the rule of law, the coordinator of Union of Informed Citizens (UIC) Daniel Ioannisyan wrote on his Facebook.
He wonders why it can this be kept secret from the public?
According to him, it would be better for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to say openly that the salaries of officials should be substantially raised and that appropriate changes be made to the law.
He noted that such an initiative would be criticized by some groups, but it would be a far more honest step than raising salaries illegally.
According to him, this practice started when the Republican Party of Armenia was in power and it is time to put an end to it.