Turkish banker convicted in US appointed head of Turkish stock exchange

Nouvelles d'Arménie journalist says Turks may attack editorial office

Artsakh State Minister holds extended meeting

Croatian parliament ratifies Armenia-EU deal

Armenian FM meets UK State Secretary for Europe and Americas

US Defense Secretary arrives in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit

Trump continues to be optimistic about possibility of deal with China

Armenian PM sends letter of condolences on Henry Elibekyan's death

Ruben Melikyan on Arsen Babayan's detention: Another political prisoner in country

Sukhumi mayor resigns in Abkhazia

Lebanese government approves widespread reform

Daniel Ioannisyan: Raising ministers' salaries secretly is a disgrace

Iran is against creation of Turkish military bases inside Syria

Former deputy head of Staff of Armenian Parliament detained

Armenian minister receives German ambassador to Armenia

First phase of US-China trade deal does not have to be signed in November

Trump doesn’t consider it necessary to maintain some US troops in Syria

Iranian FM ready to visit Riyadh

Hetq.am: PM ordered to increase salaries of ministers bypassing the law

Armenian PM and Indian Ambassador discuss prospects for economic cooperation

Office of Nouvelles d’Arménie magazine attacked, Aurora Prize winner announced, 21.10.19 digest

Artsakh parliament speaker: Karabakh's political field has never been so uncertain

Esper says Afghans should not misinterpret America’s withdrawal from northern Syria

Armenian parliament's council sitting held

Lavrov says Russia has no plans to hold meeting of Turkey, Syria on security issues

Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren

Armenian minister: Model of transitional justice is not punitive

Armenian parliament speaker receives Aurora Prize winner Mirza Dinnayi

Russian TV pundit Vladimir Soloviev is in Guinness World Record

Assange extradition hearings to be held in February 2020

Armenian Justice Ministry: Resolution of crisis over CC is early retirement of CC judges

Armenian PM sends condolences to Russian President

Armenian PM receives newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Armenia

Samvel Mayrapetyan not in Armenia yet amid health sharp deterioration

PACE urges Azerbaijan to lift restrictions on peaceful demonstrations

Azerbaijani president sacks two Vice PMs

Man killed in terrible accident last night is son of Kotayk province former vice-governor

Consideration of appeal in case of Narek Mutafyan postponed

Armenian Prosecutor General awarded rank of State Counselor of Justice of 2nd class

CoE commissioner condemns police violence in Baku

Armenian PM spokesman comments on situation over CC

Armenia army conducts military exercise (PHOTOS)

PM presents his view on traditional Armenian family (VIDEO)

Armenia justice minister sees no act that can be viewed as political persecution of Constitutional Court president

Dollar falls slightly in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief says they do not receive political directives

Armenia PM: Biggest role of education is to encourage toward self-education

Armenia’s Sarkissian condoles with Russia’s Putin

Armenia FM to head for London

Armenian Defense Minister leaves for China

Armenia official: There was only talk of additional assistance to Ryanair with joint efforts of EU, Gyumri airport

Chessify presents Armenia's potential in Artificial Intelligence during conference in Dubai

Armenia MP: NATO Secretary General’s response to Karabakh conflict has satisfied us

Armenia deputy PM meets with World Bank senior representatives

16.5% increase in Armenia passenger flow, as compared to September 2018

Ex-defense minister leaves Armenia

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Joint conference with IMF to be held in Armenia’s Dilijan in 2020

Armenia premier: We have substantial drop in unemployment since 2nd quarter of 2019

Armenian high-tech minister meets Zidane in Dubai

PM: Schoolchildren, university students were one of main driving forces during Armenia revolution

Armenia choir performs for 1st time at hall of UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

Russia MOD: 12 prisons for insurgents not overseen due to Turkey actions in Syria

Most effective firefighter in US Smokey Bear to visit Armenia

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan discharged from hospital

Tragic road accident in Armenia; 3 dead, 1 injured (PHOTOS)

Yerevan Mayor attends Busworld Europe 2019 exhibition in Brussels (PHOTOS)

Yerevan hosts Teach For All Global Conference

Armenia PM attends Yerevan concert of Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra of Russia (VIDEO)

Editorial office of Armenian magazine in France attacked

Mykhailo Bno-Airiian submits resignation as Head of Kyiv Region of Ukraine’s Kyiv Region

Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan

Turkey army takes control of Syria’s Ras al-Ain

Assassination attempt carried out against Afghanistan provincial governor

At least 9 killed in firing at Kashmir

Kremlin: Turkey actions in Syria could undermine political settlement

Armenia holds apple festival for first time

Diaspora High Commissioner meets with leadership of Armenian Rights Council of America (PHOTOS)

Ararat Challenge Fest continues in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM, wife post photos of their Sunday rest

Aurora Forum participants visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

UK plans to leave EU end of October

Armenia ex-prosecutor general: Prosecution against Constitutional Court president contradicts European Convention

Pentagon: US troops withdrawing from northern Syria expected to move to Iraq

Armenia PM: Our favorite Sunday

Man, 35, attempts to commit suicide at Armenia cemetery

NATO sets up crisis headquarters on Turkey actions in Syria

Fire breaks out at Yerevan house, 1 dead

Trump changes mind over hosting next G7 summit at his golf club

Youth who died in Armenia tragic road accident were to be drafted into army in December

Group on interparliamentary relations with Armenia is formed at Ukraine parliament

Fire breaks out after fireworks marking Yerevan's 2801th anniversary

Armenian Embassy in Lebanon urges to avoid areas of gatherings

World leaders speak out against Facebook’s Libra

Mayors of Yerevan and Stepanakert meet to discuss cooperation

Armenian PM meets with director of Hermitage Museum

Aurora co-founders: We created community of humanitarians

Mirza Dinnayi: I am happy to be awarded by Armenians, grandchildren of genocide survivors

Armenian PM: Aurora initiative is carrying out important work

Erdogan threatens to 'crush heads' of Kurdish fighters