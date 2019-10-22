Trump threatens Turkey with tariffs, sanctions in case of its unacceptable behavior

US President Donald Trump threatened Turkey on Monday with tariffs and sanctions in case of unacceptable behavior, TASS reported.

They direct huge volumes of steel to the US, as well as other things, he note adding that they will introduce tariffs on them and will impose sanctions against them.

Trump has signed an executive decree on sanctions against Turkey in connection with its military operation in Syria. With this document, he instructed the heads of the US Department of State and the Department of the Treasury to decide in relation to whom the restriction would be introduced on individuals who impede a ceasefire in Northern Syria and also impede a political settlement in an Arab country.

US-Turkish talks were held in Ankara on October 17. The US delegation was led by US Vice President Mike Pence. During the meeting, the parties reached a deal on the suspension of hostilities - Turkey agreed to cease fire for 120 hours so that the Kurdish forces that form part of the Syrian Forces coalition leave the border security zone created by Ankara.

Following the talks, Pence also said that Washington will not impose new sanctions against Ankara and will cancel the existing economic restrictions on it, when a permanent ceasefire will be ensured in the Turkish operation in Syria.