US ambassador says Trump is extremely concerned on Mexico's stability issue

The continued stability in Mexico after a surge of violence in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa, is very worrying for US President Donald Trump, said US ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau on Monday at a business forum in Cancun.
According to him, President Trump wanted to noted his support for Mexico, and he also spoke with the president for a very long time on Friday after everything that happened in Culiacan, because the President is very concerned about the stability of Mexico. According to Landau, the US wants a neighboring country to be stable and prosperous.
On October 17, Mexican security officials caught Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Joaquin Guzman, in Culiacan. After his detention in the city, fights between the military and members of the criminal community began. At least nine people have been killed, more than 20 injured. On the same day, authorities ordered the release of Guzman Lopez, so as not to endanger the local residents.
According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Trump during the telephone conversation with him last Saturday expressed solidarity in connection with the events in Culiacan. According to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the parties also agreed to take measures to combat arms smuggling from the US to the Latin American country.
Mexico is one of the main trading partners of the US. From January to July this year, the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded $ 360 billion.