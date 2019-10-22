Northern Ireland legalizes abortion, same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriages and abortions have become legal in Northern Ireland, now they are legalized throughout the UK, Sky News reported. https://news.sky.com/story/same-sex-marriage-and-abortion-now-legal-in-northern-ireland-for-first-time-11841682
The corresponding amendments were put forward by deputies from the Labor Party in the British Parliament in the summer. At midnight local time, the amendments entered into force after the Northern Ireland parliamentarians could not block them.
“Women's right to a safe abortion and equal marriage have now become legal in Northern Ireland. This is a historic moment. Thank you to all of the campaigners and Labour MPs who have worked tirelessly to achieve this momentous victory for equality and human rights,” Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed on Twitter.