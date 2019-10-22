RPA: Detention of Babayan is next series of “Hrayr Tovmasyan” operation

By secret order of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, the salary of ministers was increased by 1.5 - 2 times and this indicates that the Prime Minister is acting secretly, the spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Tuesday.

“I am not against raising the salaries of the ministers, but did Pashinyan ask the people who had gathered in the square at one time? I think no. The next challenge is that the desire to make Armenia not a bastion of democracy, but a dictatorial totalitarian state is obvious,” he said.

He also drew parallels between Pashinyan and Hitler. As he recalled, Hitler once said that his movement was Christian, while Pashinyan declared love and tolerance, said that there would be no vendetta.

“But today we see how all those who do not bow their heads to the directives of the Pashinyan authorities become victims of political persecution. There are cases of Hrayr Tovmasyan, Robert Kocharyan. And yesterday it became known about the detention of Arsen Babayan. I am sure that this detention is the next series of operations called “Hrayr Tovmasyan”. This is a clear psychological pressure on the head of the Constitutional Court, all this is fabricated. One of the three lawyers has already noted that the article under which Babayan is accused falls under amnesty,” he said.