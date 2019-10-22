News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
RPA: Detention of Babayan is next series of “Hrayr Tovmasyan” operation
RPA: Detention of Babayan is next series of “Hrayr Tovmasyan” operation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


By secret order of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, the salary of ministers was increased by 1.5 - 2 times and this indicates that the Prime Minister is acting secretly, the spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Tuesday.

“I am not against raising the salaries of the ministers, but did Pashinyan ask the people who had gathered in the square at one time? I think no. The next challenge is that the desire to make Armenia not a bastion of democracy, but a dictatorial totalitarian state is obvious,” he said.

He also drew parallels between Pashinyan and Hitler. As he recalled, Hitler once said that his movement was Christian, while Pashinyan declared love and tolerance, said that there would be no vendetta. 

“But today we see how all those who do not bow their heads to the directives of the Pashinyan authorities become victims of political persecution. There are cases of Hrayr Tovmasyan, Robert Kocharyan. And yesterday it became known about the detention of Arsen Babayan. I am sure that this detention is the next series of operations called “Hrayr Tovmasyan”. This is a clear psychological pressure on the head of the Constitutional Court, all this is fabricated. One of the three lawyers has already noted that the article under which Babayan is accused falls under amnesty,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament starts regular sessions
There are 21 items on the agenda…
 Presidents agree there is great potential to expand Armenia-Estonia cooperation
President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, on Tuesday met with his Estonian colleague, Kersti Kaljulaid…
 Armenian parliament's council sitting held
A schedule has been set for discussions on the draft budget for 2020 and the changes presented by the government...
 Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs to head for US to study culture
One of them is the brother-in-law of the PM…
 Newspaper: FBI carrying out activities in Armenia
The source assures that there will be large-scale respective disclosures in the near future…
 Newspaper: Article by Armenia former ambassador to Holy See
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rules the country just as he once ran Haykakan Zhamanak daily…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos