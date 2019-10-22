News
My step ruling bloc blocks all bills that received committee’s negative opinion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During the Armenian parliament sitting on Tuesday, the My Step ruling bloc blocked all legislative initiatives presented by Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, which previously received a negative opinion of the relevant parliamentary committees.

Nine bills, including a bill to increase scholarships for students with high academic performance have been discussed at the parliament.  If the parliamentary majority represented by the My Step bloc would support the opposition’s initiative, these issues would be included in the agenda of the parliament and considered in the coming days.
