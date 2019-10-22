Armenian, Chinese defense ministers discuss issues of cooperation

Within the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, in Beijing, Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan had a separate meeting with Chinese counterpart Colonel General Wei Fenghe.
The sides highly appreciated the process of the Armenian-Chinese bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the military and military-technical measures.
Special attention was paid to the mutual training of military servicemen in the educational establishments of the two countries, their involvement in peacekeeping missions, their joint participation in operational and combat readiness activities.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on ways, spheres and prospects for further development of the Armenian-Chinese interaction, as well as issues related to regional and international security.