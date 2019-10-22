Tsarukyan: I consider inviting CC head daughters to NSS for interrogation is unacceptable

I consider the invitation of the daughters of the head of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan to be interrogated to the National Security Service is unacceptable, the head of the Prosperous Armenia Party, the head of its parliamentary faction, Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters on Tuesday.
“If in any activity there is a corpus delicti, lawlessness, then this is punishable. If today the main problem is in Tovmasyan, then there is no problem: let them identify the corpus delicti, present everything, let them punish. But for me, as an Armenian, a family man, inviting 16, 18-year-old girls for interrogation is simply unacceptable,” he said.
When asked whether Hrayr Tovmasyan considered the legitimate head of the Constitutional Court, Tsarukyan noted: “Why is he illegitimate? Who did say it? Let them justify that he is illegitimate, and then we recognize it.”