American scientist: Area of ​​forests lost since 1990 on planet is 40 times Armenian territory

The area of ​​lost forests on the planet since 1990 is comparable with the territory of the state of South Africa and is 40 times larger than the area of ​​Armenia, said Anthony Davis on Tuesday.

According to him, this is the cause of the crisis of stability in the world and the climate crisis.

The problem is that mankind has ceased to be aware of where it gets food, fuel and other material benefits from. It is noteworthy that the growth rate of consumption of natural resources is several times higher than the population growth rate, he said addinf that with a population growth of 82%, wood consumption increased by 30%, steel - by 280%, cement - by 509%.

The scientist noted that tree planting and reforestation should take place so as not to harm the ecosystem, for which scientific approaches must be applied.

The desire of the Armenian authorities to double the forest area by half by 2050 suggests that all projects should be thought out today, Davis noted.

It is necessary to combine scientific, educational and technological potentials to achieve the intended goals. The application of an integrated approach to forest restoration will solve not only environmental problems in Armenia, but can also become the basis for creating new jobs and providing employment for the local population, the scientist said.