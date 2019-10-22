News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
American scientist: Area of ​​forests lost since 1990 on planet is 40 times Armenian territory
American scientist: Area of ​​forests lost since 1990 on planet is 40 times Armenian territory
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The area of ​​lost forests on the planet since 1990 is comparable with the territory of the state of South Africa and is 40 times larger than the area of ​​Armenia, said Anthony Davis on Tuesday.

According to him, this is the cause of the crisis of stability in the world and the climate crisis.

The problem is that mankind has ceased to be aware of where it gets food, fuel and other material benefits from. It is noteworthy that the growth rate of consumption of natural resources is several times higher than the population growth rate, he said addinf that with a population growth of 82%, wood consumption increased by 30%, steel - by 280%, cement - by 509%.

The scientist noted that tree planting and reforestation should take place so as not to harm the ecosystem, for which scientific approaches must be applied.

The desire of the Armenian authorities to double the forest area by half by 2050 suggests that all projects should be thought out today, Davis noted.

It is necessary to combine scientific, educational and technological potentials to achieve the intended goals. The application of an integrated approach to forest restoration will solve not only environmental problems in Armenia, but can also become the basis for creating new jobs and providing employment for the local population, the scientist said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia: Restrictions do not allow large families to compensate for their mortgage payments
“As a result, realizing that any restrictions constantly arise, they begin to find solutions that are often not the best…
India-Armenia pharmaceutical business forum-exhibition to be held in Yerevan
The conference will feature prospects for establishing business ties with India's pharmaceutical sector…
 Armenia PM: We plan to plant around 500,000 saplings on 140 hectares by year’s end
Sadly, our country has been facing the challenges of a decline in the viability of forest areas for a long time already…
 Dollar falls slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, continues to rise…
 Armenia official: There was only talk of additional assistance to Ryanair with joint efforts of EU, Gyumri airport
No taxpayer money will be given to this airline, the deputy PM stressed…
 16.5% increase in Armenia passenger flow, as compared to September 2018
At the two international airports of the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos