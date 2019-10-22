Armenia President, Serbia PM discuss developing relations between both countries

Within the framework of his working visit to Japan, President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Ana Brnabić of Serbia.
The president assessed his recent official visit to Serbia and the practical arrangements reached during that trip as productive.
Also, he welcomed Serbian’s decisions on lifting visa requirements for Armenian citizens and opening a Serbian embassy in Armenia, and noted that these are important steps toward the strengthening of relations between the two countries.
The Armenian President and Serbian PM reaffirmed the agreements reached in Belgrade, especially the intention to hold the Armenian “Sevan Startup” festival in the Serbian town of Novi Sad, and to cooperate in the IT sector. PM Brnabić said that a Serbian delegation will visit Armenia soon to get familiarized with the domains of cooperation and possible programs on the spot.
Also, the Serbian premier informed that an agreement on free-trade zone between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be signed Friday in Moscow.
“I am glad that this will happen at the period when the Republic of Armenia is chairing at the EAEU,” President Sarkissian said, in turn, expressing confidence that this will create new trade opportunities for Armenia and Serbia.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.