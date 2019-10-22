News
Armenia PM: Mugar Grove to be created in area of Margahovit Forest
Armenia PM: Mugar Grove to be created in area of Margahovit Forest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenia Tree Project, the Government of the Republic of Armenia has made a decision on the creation of the Mugar Grove in the area of the Margahovit Forest. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated this in his remarks at the “Forest Summit: Global Action and Armenia” event being held in capital city Yerevan.

“Speaking of the Armenia Tree Project, I would like to express my special gratitude to Carolyn Mugar, an American Armenian philanthropist, public figure, and pro-Armenian agenda pioneer in the US, for putting the start of this important project for Armenia,” he said, in particular. “Your work, Ms. Mugar, is invaluable.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to say that, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenia Tree Project, the Government of the Republic of Armenia has made a decision on the creation of the Mugar Grove in the area of the Margahovit Forest.”

The “Forest Summit: Global Action and Armenia” event aims to support Armenia’s commitment to double the country’s forest area by the year 2050, as well as to engage in active discussions on forest conservation and restoration worldwide.

Also, visits to Dilijan National Park, plant nurseries, and tree-planting sites will be organized during the days of this summit.
This text available in   Հայերեն
