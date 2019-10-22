Armenia President attends Japan Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony

Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on matter of visiting ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia parliament majority faction: Constitutional Court showed disrespect towards National Assembly

Armenian parliament discusses draft law on offloading administrative courts

Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation in Sochi

Armenian FM, Simon McDonald discuss cooperation issues

Prosperous Armenia Party attempt to guarantee security services of experienced leader failed

Arrest of Arsen Babayan unlawful, lawyer appeals decision

Northern Ireland legalizes abortion, same-sex marriage

Bright Armenia: Restrictions do not allow large families to compensate for their mortgage payments

RPA: Detention of Babayan is next series of “Hrayr Tovmasyan” operation

My Step faction MP’s car glass broken

Cigarette smoke is dangerous for children's eyes, research says

Tsarukyan: I consider inviting CC head daughters to NSS for interrogation is unacceptable

Armenia official: We have implemented large-scale, mutually beneficial cooperation with EU

Makunts: My step faction does not discuss issue of uniting Cassation and Constitutional Courts

Armenia President, Serbia PM discuss developing relations between both countries

Assad: Erdogan intends to steal part of Syrian land and its natural wealth

Japan to pardon 550,000 convicts on occasion of imperial enthronement ceremony

India-Armenia pharmaceutical business forum-exhibition to be held in Yerevan

OSCE monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

US ambassador says Trump is extremely concerned on Mexico's stability issue

Prosperous Armenia Party condemns secretly raising salaries of ministers

Some NGOs opposed draft on PSRC decision on provision of subscriber data by providers

Magnus Carlsen: I feel like 100 is kind of a magic number

Ex-ruling party on Karabakh issue: This is carte blanche to Azerbaijan, and current Armenia authorities are to blame

Armenian restaurant, gifts and million for charity: Kim Kardashian reveals how she celebrated her birthday

Armenian parliament continues its work without MPs

Twitter is working on new policy to counter fabricated news

American scientist: Area of ​​forests lost since 1990 on planet is 40 times Armenian territory

Trump compares Turkey, Kurds in Syria with children fighting in playground

Armenian, Chinese defense ministers discuss issues of cooperation

Armenia former minister arrested

Fecal transplants can help people with irritable bowel syndrome

Trump threatens Turkey with tariffs, sanctions in case of its unacceptable behavior

Armenia parliament vice-speaker, China ambassador discuss visa issuance

My step ruling bloc blocks all bills that received committee’s negative opinion

Over $ 147 million spent on ceremony for Japanese emperor

Armenia PM: We plan to plant around 500,000 saplings on 140 hectares by year’s end

World oil prices are falling

Artak Nahapetyan relieved as director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry

“Forest Summit: Global Action and Armenia” event is held

Rashford and VAR stop Liverpool winning streak for record (CARTOON)

PM Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canada parliament election

American man starts producing beer in his own gut after

Armenia specialists in Aleppo, hold seminars on explosive ammunition danger awareness (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament starts regular sessions

Presidents agree there is great potential to expand Armenia-Estonia cooperation

Zidane: I want to stay in Real Madrid forever

Japan Emperor formally declares his enthronement in accordance with constitution

Newspaper: Istanbul airport is alternative for Qamishli Armenians?

Germany's defense minister calls for security zone controlled by international forces in northern Syria

Turkish banker convicted in US appointed head of Turkish stock exchange

Federer, Khachanov win first matches

Football players face dementia more often, study says

Nouvelles d'Arménie journalist says Turks may attack editorial office

Artsakh State Minister holds extended meeting

Croatian parliament ratifies Armenia-EU deal

New photo emerges of Felicity Huffman in prison

Armenian FM meets UK State Secretary for Europe and Americas

US Defense Secretary arrives in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit

Liverpool vs Manchester United 1-1

How many steps do you need to climb per day to maintain heart health?

Trump continues to be optimistic about possibility of deal with China

Armenian PM sends letter of condolences on Henry Elibekyan's death

Ruben Melikyan on Arsen Babayan's detention: Another political prisoner in country

Sukhumi mayor resigns in Abkhazia

Lebanese government approves widespread reform

Daniel Ioannisyan: Raising ministers' salaries secretly is a disgrace

Dries Mertens is focus of Borussia Dortmund

Iran is against creation of Turkish military bases inside Syria

Fat can accumulate in human bronchi, study says

Former deputy head of Staff of Armenian Parliament detained

Armenian minister receives German ambassador to Armenia

First phase of US-China trade deal does not have to be signed in November

Trump doesn’t consider it necessary to maintain some US troops in Syria

Iranian FM ready to visit Riyadh

Raiola offers Ibrahimovic to Inter

Kourtney Kardashian comes to store in transparent top without underwear

Hetq.am: PM ordered to increase salaries of ministers bypassing the law

Armenian PM and Indian Ambassador discuss prospects for economic cooperation

Office of Nouvelles d’Arménie magazine attacked, Aurora Prize winner announced, 21.10.19 digest

Artsakh parliament speaker: Karabakh's political field has never been so uncertain

Esper says Afghans should not misinterpret America’s withdrawal from northern Syria

Armenian parliament's council sitting held

Lavrov says Russia has no plans to hold meeting of Turkey, Syria on security issues

Levon Kocharyan: Robert Kocharyan is deprived of opportunity to see his grandchildren

Armenian minister: Model of transitional justice is not punitive

Armenian parliament speaker receives Aurora Prize winner Mirza Dinnayi

Russian TV pundit Vladimir Soloviev is in Guinness World Record

Assange extradition hearings to be held in February 2020

Armenian Justice Ministry: Resolution of crisis over CC is early retirement of CC judges

Francis Ford Coppola says Marvel movies are 'disgusting'

Armenian PM sends condolences to Russian President

Ronaldo: Age is just a number; I can show that through my performances

Armenian PM receives newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Armenia

Samvel Mayrapetyan not in Armenia yet amid health sharp deterioration

PACE urges Azerbaijan to lift restrictions on peaceful demonstrations

Minister says anti-tobacco law will be considered by economic affairs committee

Clash of Armenian, Kazakh fans after Mihran Harutyunyan’s fight