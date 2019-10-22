Armenian FM, Simon McDonald discuss cooperation issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service Simon MacDonald during a working visit to London, MFA’s press service reported.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of the bilateral dialogue and discussed issues related to cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, outlined steps to expand the agenda.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan introduced the internal political processes in Armenia to the Permanent Secretary and reaffirmed the obligations of the government of the republic to continue the reforms. The parties discussed issues of the regional and international agenda. Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the side the latest developments around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process, highlighting Armenia’s principled position regarding an exclusively peaceful solution.