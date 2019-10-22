Armenian parliament discusses draft law on offloading administrative courts

The draft law on offloading adminisrative courts is not ideal, and it will not help to completely solve the problem of unloading administrative courts, but this is the first step towards realizing this task, said My Step bloc MP, the author of the bill Nikolay Baghdasaryan.

According to him, its task is to offload the administrative courts in the republic. He explained that the Administrative Courts in Armenia are very busy, because in the case of even minor traffic accidents and other incidents, citizens directly turn to them to resolve disputes. All this significantly complicates the work of the courts, since they do not have much time left for proper consideration of more serious cases.

The draft law, in particular, proposes to change the procedure for considering such cases. So, if parliament approves it, citizens will be required, first of all, to apply to the administrative authorities, where this application will be duly considered, and then, within 15 days, the citizen will receive a response to his request. At the same time, as the deputy noted, they plan to form a separate body under the Government, which will have to resolve disputes arising between citizens and various state structures, in particular, with the Police and bailiffs regarding the payment of fines, administrative acts and so on.

The authorities, as the author assured, want to solve several problems. In addition to reducing the workload of administrative courts, it is planned to reduce government spending on less significant cases, as well as waiting time.