Elon Musk tweets via Starlink

The founder of the American company SpaceX, Elon Musk, wrote the first message on his Twitter using the Starlink satellite network, which is supposed to be used for global distribution of fast Internet, Tech Crunch reported.

“Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite,” he tweeted.

Starlink is the next generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband Internet access. The practical implementation of the project began on February 22, 2018, when the Falcon 9 launched two test satellites, Tintin-A and Tintin-B, into orbit. It is planned to launch about 12 thousand satellites. An additional 30 thousand satellites are expected to be launched into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometers. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at $ 10 billion, but experts consider this figure to be underestimated. The first 60 Starlink satellites were launched in May 2019.