Armenian parliament discussing bill on criminalization of animal cruelty

The Armenian parliament is discussing Tuesday the issue of toughening the punishment for cruelty to animals.
As the deputy from the Prosperous Armenia party, the author of the bill, Naira Zohrabyan, said they want to tighten the punishment for cruelty to animals with this legislative package, including criminal prosecution.
According to her, in the case of cruelty to animals both at home and for official purposes - for demonstration at sports and various kinds of recreational activities, for scientific and laboratory research, as well as for homeless animals - the culprit will be held responsible.
Zohrabyan explained for what misconduct with respect to animals citizens could be subjected to a large fine, and for which they could be held criminally liable.
In all these cases, the perpetrators will be punished with a fine of 100-300 times the minimum wage or arrest from 1 to 3 months. Moreover, in the case of extreme cruelty to animals, a citizen may be deprived of liberty for a term of one year. If the crime was committed in the presence of minors, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, with particular cruelty, in respect of more than two animals, the perpetrators will be punished with a fine of 300-500 times the minimum wage or for a period of 1 to 3 years.