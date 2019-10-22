Armenian deputy PM participates in Silk Road conference in Georgia

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan participated in the Silk Road Conference in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Following the opening ceremony and the Georgian Prime Minister's opening speech, a high-level discussion was held, with speakers including Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiyev, the Chinese government's special envoy for Eurasia, Li Hui and Vice President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen.

The discussion was coordinated by renowned economist Nouriel Roubini.

In their speeches, the speakers presented the key areas and ambitious projects through which countries plan to expand their access to international markets and integrate even more into the world economy.

Tigran Avinyan touched upon the vision of Armenia's economic development after the velvet revolution, the reforms being implemented and the success of the country. Then, the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister spoke about the opportunities and challenges of states and governments in the digital age, and presented in this context the reforms in the public administration system of Armenia in order to adapt to technological change and reap the benefits of digitalization.