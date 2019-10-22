Expert: Hard-working ministers should be paid with dignity

Hard-working ministers must be paid with dignity, the economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters on Tuesday commenting on the information that the Prime Minister of Armenia secretly raised the salary of the ministers.

According to him, if officials have shown themselves, then this should be reflected in the remuneration.

“Another thing is that there are enough people in the state apparatus who should have been ousted long ago. This applies to many areas, including the field of science and education. Due to the presence of corrupt and unprofessional personalities in this area, as well as an indifferent attitude, science is in critical condition,” he said, adding that the leadership of the Academy of Sciences is also worthy of criticism, which is inactive and ascribes the achievements of individual scientists.

By secret order of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the salaries of ministers, deputy ministers, and general secretaries of the ministries were significantly increased. The order was issued in July of this year. Authorities have not yet denied this scandalous information.