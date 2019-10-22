Political scientist on CC situation: This is logic of revolutionary changes

What is happening around the Constitutional Court and its chair Hrayr Tovmasyan fits into the logic of revolutionary changes, political scientist, director of the Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters.
According to him, what is happening is clear: in Armenia there is a change of elites, new elites instead of old elites.
“These new ones are replacing people who are being squeezed out of power,” he noted. “Accordingly, first the executive branch, then the legislature, then the judiciary, then the press. Did you expect to stop somewhere in the middle? I do not know such revolutions.”
According to him, a year and a half has passed after revolution, euphoria cannot be eternal.
"Today, this toolkit does not work as it did before. If 500 thousand could be taken to the streets, the situation with Hrayr Tovmasyan would be different. This is the logic of revolutionary changes,” he said adding that moreover, since it is difficult to find legal ways to send Tovmasyan, an attempt is being made to leave.