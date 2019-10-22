My step ruling bloc takes a step back from notorious bill on NSS, Police heads positions

The parliament is invited to vote against the package of bills proposed by the Bright Armenia party on positions of heads of National Secuirty Service and Police, said chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, My step ruling bloc MP Vladimir Vardanyan.
Earlier, My Step bloc supported the given legislative package.
“After the meeting, we talked with the author of this legislative package, consulted with him and believe that it is necessary to prepare other amendments so that everything is interconnected. So we must revise this legislative package,” he said.
The head of the Bright Armenia Party, Edmon Marukyan, agreed with this proposal, but noted that this issue must be resolved in any case.
Bright Armenia party believes that the positions of heads of the National Security Service and the Police should be political, and for their appointment, the same requirements must be made as for deputies and members of the government. They propose that the age limit be set at 25 years, which caused criticism of Prosperous Armenia party, and outside the walls of the parliament - a significant part of the public.