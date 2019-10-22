Economist: Ryanair coming to Armenian market will positively affect tourism

The arrival of Ryanair to the market will have a positive impact on tourism, economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters on Tuesday

According to him, this will create concrete advantages for tourism growth. Manaseryan added that talking about the company receiving some kind of subsidies from the state is implausible, since it does not need it.

The expert noted that tourism in Armenia is one of the few areas that demonstrates stable development, which is very important, given the system-forming influence exerted on the economy.

“One tourist creates 12 to 15 additional jobs here. This is a promising area for Armenia. It is important to develop not only traditional tourism, but industries such as medical and scientific tourism,” he said.

The arrival of Ryanair on the Armenian market was announced on October 16. Further information appeared that the Armenian authorities had freed the Western campaign from all airport charges, which caused criticism.