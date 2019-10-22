News
Jean-Claude Juncker: Brexit talks were “waste of time and energy”
Jean-Claude Juncker: Brexit talks were “waste of time and energy”
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker slammed Britain’s move to leave the European Union and called Brexit a “waste of time and energy.”

Juncker who is leaving his post, said he regretted he had spent "much of his mandate" trying to solve the Brexit issue, Politico.eu reported.

Ursula von der Leyen will assume the office of the European Commission President.

During an emergency meeting on October 19, British parliamentarians approved an amendment requiring the country's PM to ask the EU to postpone the Brexit from October 31 to a later date in order to avoid chaos when the country leaves the European Union. The UK government sent a letter to Brussels, however, without the signature of the prime minister.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
