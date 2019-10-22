News
Head of crisis management center at Armenian Emergencies Ministry submits resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Colonel Hovhannes Khangeldyan, long-time head of the National Center for Crisis Management at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, has filed a resignation. The information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, noting that the Minister has not signed the release request yet.

Hovhannes Khangeldyan has written an application for resignation, reportedly amid unhealthy atmosphere in the system and the disagreement with Minister Felix Tsolakyan.
