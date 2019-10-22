Karabakh President receives Kyaw Hla Aung

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received Kyaw Hla Aung, the 2018 Aurora Prize laureate, lawyer, and Rohingya people’s leader from Myanmar.

Human rights protection and the right of peoples to self-determination were touched upon during the meeting, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan pointed out that the right of peoples to self-determination is a pillar of the Artsakh national-liberation movement, noting that human rights protection as one of the fundamental principles of the International Law and framework for democracy is among the key ideas of the state-building process in Artsakh.

Artsakh Republic Human Rights protector Artak Beglaryan, justice minister Ararat Danielyan, and some other officials partook at the meeting.