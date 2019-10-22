News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Karabakh President receives Kyaw Hla Aung
Karabakh President receives Kyaw Hla Aung
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday received Kyaw Hla Aung, the 2018 Aurora Prize laureate, lawyer, and Rohingya people’s leader from Myanmar.

Human rights protection and the right of peoples to self-determination were touched upon during the meeting, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sahakyan pointed out that the right of peoples to self-determination is a pillar of the Artsakh national-liberation movement, noting that human rights protection as one of the fundamental principles of the International Law and framework for democracy is among the key ideas of the state-building process in Artsakh.

Artsakh Republic Human Rights protector Artak Beglaryan, justice minister Ararat Danielyan, and some other officials partook at the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh President attends pomegranate festival
President Sahakyan walked along the pavilions, got introduced with the products, talked with the participants on diverse issues...
 Artsakh President takes part in ceremony of consecrating foundation of Dilijan church
The governor of Tavush region Hayk Chobanyan, co-founders of the Aurora humanitarian initiative Ruben Vardanyan...
 Stepanakert: Organizers of low-grade flash mob in Azerbaijan have no opportunity to get to Artsakh borders
“Firstly, we need to check for sure whether these photos are fresh or old...
 Artsakh Security Council Secretary: We approach the line beyond which there is hatred
“Taking into account what is happening in the region - geopolitical and military-political realities and expected development...
 Vitali Balasanyan: Constitutional amendments in Artsakh weakened our power
“It has weakened our political power. After the expiry of the second term…
Expert: Mosque that reopened in Karabakh is example of Iranian religious culture
We haven’t come across any Azerbaijani, any Turkish letter, either in the mosque’s records or in various works…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos