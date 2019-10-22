Expert: Figures on 55 thousand new jobs were too high

The figures presented by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about 55 thousand new jobs were overstated, the economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, according to the latest data, there were 20 thousand of them, which suggests that the static service is working poorly and presents conflicting information.

“The term economic revolution is unacceptable, and if some representatives of the authorities mean development, this is not necessary to talk about it yet, given the low growth rate. The economy is now in a recovery phase, and the figures should be double-digit. The growth of 7% is very small for Armenia, because in order to restore the economy, other figures are needed, and it seems that only the Prime Minister is aware of this in the state apparatus,” he said.

Manaseryan noted that so far there are no changes that could be attributed to the actions and decisions of the government.

“It is impossible to attract foreign investors unless there are domestic investors, as evidenced by the presence of a huge amount of deposits in banks, which is comparable to the country's external debt, and amounting to about 6 billion. People still do not want to inject money into the economy. Nothing is developing but IT field,” the expert added adding that poverty rates are at the same level, and so far no change.