Political scientist: Events in Syria, division of zones of influence may cause some flow of refugees to Armenia

What is happening in the Russia-Turkey-US triangle can generally be called a division of zones of influence in Syria, political scientist, director of the Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters.
According to him, with the partial departure of the Americans, the Assad government gets more freedom.
Asked to comment on how the situation could affect Armenia, the political scientist noted that two options are possible here: the first is refugees, since there is an Armenian community in northeast Syria, including a Kurdish-speaking Armenian community.
“Many will have to run. Where to run is a question. Someone closer to Damascus, to Lebanon or to the West. A certain amount of people may come to Armenia. Traveling around Syria is difficult. Even getting to the airport is already life-threatening,” he said.
According to him, the second is a humanitarian mission.
However, the political scientist does not see a connection with Karabakh.
“The game played by Turkey in Syria is much more serious for Ankara. A second Northern Cyprus may form,” he said.