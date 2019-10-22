News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
US military deployed from Syria to Iraq cannot stay there for long
US military deployed from Syria to Iraq cannot stay there for long
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US military, who were deployed to Iraq from Syria, do not have permission to stay and can only be in transit there, Reuters reported referring to Iraqi military.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that ultimately Washington intends to return troops withdrawn from Syria to the United States.

A statement by the Iraqi military contradicts the Pentagon’s statement that nearly 1,000 troops withdrawn from northern Syria must move to western Iraq in order to continue the campaign against Islamic State militants and help protect Iraq.

“All US forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdistan Region so that they may be transported outside Iraq. There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq,” the Iraqi military said.

According to Esper, Washington’s objective was for the troops not to remain in Iraq.

“The aim isn’t to stay in Iraq interminably, the aim is to pull our soldiers out and eventually get them back home,” Esper said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN: US, UK, and France may be involved in war crimes in Yemen
UN investigators have compiled a secret list of potential international war crimes suspects based on their latest report of violations…
 UN Secretary General urges Israel and Lebanon to restrain amid shelling reports
"The Secretary-General is seriously concerned about the incidents across the Blue Line…
 Zarif warns: Middle East could erupt due to US weapons
"If you are talking about threats coming from the region, the threats are coming from the US...
 Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold tripartite talks on Syria in August
The meeting will mainly be held on Idlib and other parts of Syria…
 Netanyahu: Israeli actions in Syria will be safe for Russian forces
Israel will continue to prevent Iran from using neighboring territories to attack the country...
 New government to be created in Libya if Tripoli captured
A government of national unity will be formed, which will include representatives of all sectors of Libyan society…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos