China ready to promote peace and stability in Middle East

China is ready to promote peace and stability in the Middle East, said China's Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun at a meeting with Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, Tasnim reported.
A Chinese diplomat welcomed the strategic relationship between China and Iran. He also highlighted the importance Beijing attaches to peace and stability in the Middle East, noting that his country is ready to continue consultations with Iran for this purpose.
Zarif, in his turn, said that Iran considers strategic relations with China. Speaking about the “Hormuz Peace Initiative” proposed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the last session of the UN General Assembly, he noted that Tehran welcomes the role of Beijing in ensuring regional peace and stability.