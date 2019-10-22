Open Society Foundations - Armenia: Constitutional changes to define new reforms opportunities

Constitutional amendments will determine new opportunities for reforming the state apparatus, said Tuesday David Amiryan, representative of the Open Society Foundations - Armenia.
According to him, NGOs have long presented their ideas about the need for more transparent and accountable work of the authorities.
"Our foundation was also part of police reform in the 2000s. Public organizations received good opportunities to discuss issues with the authorities from 2006-2007, there was some progress," he said. David Amiryan noted that earlier the Police system was used by the authorities for personal or party purposes, and now there is a desire to restore its functions to this institution.
“Some changes in the police system create a good field for cooperation with NGOs and involvement of the general population,” the expert concluded.