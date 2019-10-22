Jean-Claude Juncker: Brexit talks were “waste of time and energy”

Open Society Foundations - Armenia: Constitutional changes to define new reforms opportunities

Bright Armenia MP criticizes decision on archiving user data of citizens

Reports: Ex-Armenia parliament speaker questioned by Special Investigative Service

Vrezh Gabrielyan appointed acting director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry

Famous cellist Vahram Sarajyan dies

My Step bloc on Bright Armenia party draft law: They contradict themselves

Political scientist: Aliyev confuses internal rhetoric with external, it looks inappropriate at Valdai

Healthy Society NGO Chair expresses dissatisfaction with Soros Foundation activities

Head of crisis management center at Armenian Emergencies Ministry submits resignation

Credit Suisse: Wealth of Armenian citizens estimated at $42 billion

Iranian ambassador’s dead daughter found in Moscow

Elon Musk tweets via Starlink

Political scientist: Events in Syria, division of zones of influence may cause some flow of refugees to Armenia

Dead body found in Yerevan apartment

Expert: Figures on 55 thousand new jobs were too high

Jimmy Carter hospitalized with pelvic fracture

Armenian deputy PM participates in Silk Road conference in Georgia

Expert: Hard-working ministers should be paid with dignity

Armenian parliament discussing bill on criminalization of animal cruelty

Karabakh President receives Kyaw Hla Aung

My step ruling bloc takes a step back from notorious bill on NSS, Police heads positions

Political scientist on CC situation: This is logic of revolutionary changes

Political scientist on resignation of security forces: Revolution devours its children

Economist: Ryanair coming to Armenian market will positively affect tourism

Nairi Hunanyan asks for early release

Deputy Minister: Forests area should be increased to 20.1% of Armenian entire territory

MFA: Armenia considers it inappropriate to participate in summit of Non-Aligned Movement in Baku

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Arsen Babayan’s arrest grounds shaky

Human Rights Watch: Azerbaijani government demonstrates complete disregard for human rights

Exchange rates in Armenia

Mass brawl occurs between Kurds and Turks in Germany

Armenia PM: Mugar Grove to be created in area of Margahovit Forest

Armenia President attends Japan Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony (PHOTOS)

Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on matter of visiting ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia parliament majority faction: Constitutional Court showed disrespect towards National Assembly

Armenian parliament discusses draft law on offloading administrative courts

Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation in Sochi

Armenian FM, Simon McDonald discuss cooperation issues

Prosperous Armenia Party attempt to guarantee security services of experienced leader failed

Arrest of Arsen Babayan unlawful, lawyer appeals decision

Northern Ireland legalizes abortion, same-sex marriage

Bright Armenia: Restrictions do not allow large families to compensate for their mortgage payments

RPA: Detention of Babayan is next series of “Hrayr Tovmasyan” operation

My Step faction MP’s car glass broken

Tsarukyan: I consider inviting CC head daughters to NSS for interrogation is unacceptable

Armenia official: We have implemented large-scale, mutually beneficial cooperation with EU

Makunts: My step faction does not discuss issue of uniting Cassation and Constitutional Courts

Armenia President, Serbia PM discuss developing relations between both countries

Assad: Erdogan intends to steal part of Syrian land and its natural wealth

Japan to pardon 550,000 convicts on occasion of imperial enthronement ceremony

India-Armenia pharmaceutical business forum-exhibition to be held in Yerevan

OSCE monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

US ambassador says Trump is extremely concerned on Mexico's stability issue

Prosperous Armenia Party condemns secretly raising salaries of ministers

Some NGOs opposed draft on PSRC decision on provision of subscriber data by providers

Ex-ruling party on Karabakh issue: This is carte blanche to Azerbaijan, and current Armenia authorities are to blame

Armenian parliament continues its work without MPs

Twitter is working on new policy to counter fabricated news

American scientist: Area of ​​forests lost since 1990 on planet is 40 times Armenian territory

Trump compares Turkey, Kurds in Syria with children fighting in playground

Armenian, Chinese defense ministers discuss issues of cooperation

Armenia former minister arrested

Trump threatens Turkey with tariffs, sanctions in case of its unacceptable behavior

Armenia parliament vice-speaker, China ambassador discuss visa issuance

My step ruling bloc blocks all bills that received committee’s negative opinion

Over $ 147 million spent on ceremony for Japanese emperor

Armenia PM: We plan to plant around 500,000 saplings on 140 hectares by year’s end

World oil prices are falling

Artak Nahapetyan relieved as director of rescue service at Armenian emergencies ministry

“Forest Summit: Global Action and Armenia” event is held

PM Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canada parliament election

Armenia specialists in Aleppo, hold seminars on explosive ammunition danger awareness (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament starts regular sessions

Presidents agree there is great potential to expand Armenia-Estonia cooperation

Japan Emperor formally declares his enthronement in accordance with constitution

Newspaper: Istanbul airport is alternative for Qamishli Armenians?

Germany's defense minister calls for security zone controlled by international forces in northern Syria

Turkish banker convicted in US appointed head of Turkish stock exchange

Nouvelles d'Arménie journalist says Turks may attack editorial office

Artsakh State Minister holds extended meeting

Croatian parliament ratifies Armenia-EU deal

Armenian FM meets UK State Secretary for Europe and Americas

US Defense Secretary arrives in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit

Trump continues to be optimistic about possibility of deal with China

Armenian PM sends letter of condolences on Henry Elibekyan's death

Ruben Melikyan on Arsen Babayan's detention: Another political prisoner in country

Sukhumi mayor resigns in Abkhazia

Lebanese government approves widespread reform

Daniel Ioannisyan: Raising ministers' salaries secretly is a disgrace

Iran is against creation of Turkish military bases inside Syria

Former deputy head of Staff of Armenian Parliament detained

Armenian minister receives German ambassador to Armenia

First phase of US-China trade deal does not have to be signed in November

Trump doesn’t consider it necessary to maintain some US troops in Syria

Iranian FM ready to visit Riyadh

Hetq.am: PM ordered to increase salaries of ministers bypassing the law

Armenian PM and Indian Ambassador discuss prospects for economic cooperation

Office of Nouvelles d’Arménie magazine attacked, Aurora Prize winner announced, 21.10.19 digest

Artsakh parliament speaker: Karabakh's political field has never been so uncertain