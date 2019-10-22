Political scientist: Aliyev confuses internal rhetoric with external, it looks inappropriate at Valdai

The level of harsh rhetoric of the leadership of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani officials towards the Armenians and Armenia is rising, political scientist, director of the Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters, commenting on statements by Ilham Aliyev at the Valdai Discussion Club.
As the political scientist noted, this was the first such statement recently.
“What Aliyev said, much has been said inside Azerbaijan. But this is an internal rhetoric. Sometimes he confused internal and external rhetoric. This looked extremely inappropriate at Valdai. There were 5 heads of state, the other four spoke on a given topic. And here is Aliyev with a particular question, which is pointed at the conflict,” he said.
According to him, in this way Azerbaijan is dissatisfied with the situation.
“In the case of the mention of Nzhdeh, the content was completely illiterate. It’s even boring to explain,” he said.