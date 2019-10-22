Bright Armenia MP criticizes decision on archiving user data of citizens

The decision of the Public Services Regulatory Commission aimed at setting standards for archiving Internet access services, is unacceptable and resembles regulations that can only be found in totalitarian countries such as North Korea, said the Bright Armenia party spokesperson, MP Gevorg Gorgisyan on Tuesday. According to the deputy, the Armenian Commission is trying to require Internet providers to archive IP, IMEI, email and other current user data for two years.
“Thus, it turns out that our government bodies decided that we should be under their control,” he said. “Every time we go on the Internet, we receive a letter from someone, and now it will have to be stored somewhere for two years, which is completely bad.”
According to him, it will jeopardize the development of the high-tech sector in the republic, which is considered strategically important for the country. In addition, Gorgisyan noted that this contradicts the decision of the European Court of April 8, 2015 and is a gross violation of fundamental human rights.