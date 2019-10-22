Deputy head: Confidence in police is determined by attitude to political power

Confidence in the police is determined only by their attitude to political power; the police are only a beneficiary in this matter, Deputy Head of the Police Hovhannes Kocharyan said on Tuesday.
He expressed the hope that the police will be able to increase the level of trust through their actions, which can only be achieved through systemic reforms, which is what legislative, institutional, and educational reforms suggest.
“The reform program is envisaged to be implemented before 2023. It is necessary to clearly define the functions of the police, which can be done through legislative changes,” he said.
Hovhannes Kocharyan added that there is dissatisfaction in the society with the insufficient level of witness protection, and soon a corresponding unit will be formed.
“Another structural change will be the formation of the guard instead of the police forces, which will be fundamentally different from the units of the internal troops. It is also planned to introduce a new 24-hour patrol system, the staff of which will be equipped with all necessary equipment,” he said. “This will reduce apartment thefts, more effectively apply the new point system in relation to drivers. The work of this service will be coordinated from a single operational center.”