Sakunts: Not only government, but also parliament should have control over police

Not only the government, but also the parliament should have a control over the police and this control should be substantial, said Helsinki citizens' assembly Vanadzor office head Arthur Sakunts said on Tuesday.
He highlighted the importance of improving the social security of police officers, which would reduce their vulnerability.
“However, a low salary should by no means be an excuse for torture,” said Arthur Sakunts. The head of the NGO added that after the revolution there was an opportunity to really tackle problems in the public administration system.