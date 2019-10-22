News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Sakunts: Not only government, but also parliament should have control over police
Sakunts: Not only government, but also parliament should have control over police
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Not only the government, but also the parliament should have a control over the police and this control should be substantial, said Helsinki citizens' assembly Vanadzor office head Arthur Sakunts said on Tuesday.

He highlighted the importance of improving the social security of police officers, which would reduce their vulnerability. 

“However, a low salary should by no means be an excuse for torture,” said Arthur Sakunts. The head of the NGO added that after the revolution there was an opportunity to really tackle problems in the public administration system.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos