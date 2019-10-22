PM receives German ambassador, Germany to continue supporting reforms in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed German ambassador Michael Johannes Bantzaffi, Armenian Prime Minister’s press service reported.
The PM congratulated the Ambassador on assuming his diplomatic mission and wished him productive activity for the further development and strengthening of Armenian-German relations. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Germany is an important political and economic partner for our country and good dynamics of bilateral cooperation has been registered in the past 1.5 years.
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the German government's support to the changes taking place in Armenia, including the development of democracy, the fight against corruption and other reforms.
Ambassador, in his turn, thanked the PM for the warm welcome and noted that the Armenian-German relations were further developed after the non-violent, velvet, popular revolution in Armenia, when the country began consistent steps towards the development and strengthening of democratic institutions.
Armenia is making great strides in the fight against corruption, and the German government will continue to support Armenia in pushing for effective reforms, the envoy said.
The Ambassador noted that the interest of German tourists in Armenia has grown significantly over the past year, which is also conditioned by changes in the country.
The sides discussed a number of issues related to the development of Armenian-German cooperation in the fields of energy, construction, industry, tourism, infrastructure development and other areas.
The two also exchanged views on Armenia-EU relations and cooperation within the Eastern Partnership program.