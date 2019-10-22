MP criticizes Labor Ministry’s initiative on elimination of number of boarding schools

Boarding school student studies, receives education, becomes a full member of society, enters into life already being ready for it, Prosperous Armenia party MP Gevorg Petrosyan said during the parliamentary hour on Tuesday, commenting on the decision to liquidate a number of boarding schools.
He noted that he had already managed to receive numerous written requests from parents on this issue, which expressed their concern about what was happening. “So who is this lost soul who thought that boarding schools are just a place to spend the night?” Petrosyan wonders, urging his colleagues to unite and prevent such a development of events.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia proposed earlier to dissolve a number of boarding schools operating in the country.