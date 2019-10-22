Lavrov announced end of Turkey's operation in Syria

Turkey's Operation Spring in northeastern Syria is ending, the rest will depend on the withdrawal of Kurdish forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.
He added that everything will depend on how the agreements are implemented, including on the withdrawal of weapons and the withdrawal of Kurdish units, RIA Novosti reported.
In its decision on Syria, Russia will not look at Washington’s position, which is variable and contradictory, Lavrov said.
He emphasized that presence of US-led coalition is illegal.